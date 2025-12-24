U.S. Pushes Back Against EU Digital Services Act; Imposes Visa Bans Over Free Speech Concerns
The U.S. government has imposed visa bans on key figures associated with the EU's Digital Services Act, claiming it limits free speech and financially burdens American tech companies. Among those targeted are Thierry Breton, former EU commissioner, and leaders of anti-disinformation organizations, accused of censoring U.S. platforms.
The Trump administration took a firm stance against the European Union's Digital Services Act, citing its impact on free speech. On Tuesday, visa bans were imposed on individuals linked to the act, accused of coercing U.S. platforms into censorship. Washington argues that the DSA overreaches legitimate regulation.
Noteworthy among those targeted is Thierry Breton, a key orchestrator of the DSA, along with leaders of anti-disinformation organizations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that these figures have censored American viewpoints antagonistic to their agendas. Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers further criticized their roles in fostering censorship of U.S. speech.
The sanctions have drawn criticism from organizations like the Global Disinformation Index, labeling the move as an attack on free speech. The U.S. contention revolves around the idea that the DSA's efforts to regulate harmful content inadvertently suppress legitimate expression and financially impact American tech companies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
