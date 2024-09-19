Left Menu

Ukraine's Air Defense Successfully Thwarts Russian Drone and Missile Attacks

Ukraine's air force reported the interception of 42 drones and one missile from Russian overnight attacks. Air defenses operated in nine regions, with no casualties in Dnipropetrovsk. Six were injured in Kupiansk's attack. Damage was reported in Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions, affecting civilian infrastructure and educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:13 IST
Ukraine's Air Defense Successfully Thwarts Russian Drone and Missile Attacks

In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air force claimed to have intercepted 42 drones and one missile launched by Russia. The air defense systems were activated across nine Ukrainian regions, nearly 31 months following Russia's full-scale invasion of the country.

Serhiy Lysak, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, confirmed that one missile was downed over his region, and no injuries were reported. However, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov stated that six individuals were wounded in a Russian strike on Kupiansk, close to the front line. Damage to civilian infrastructure, including a school, kindergarten, and multiple apartment buildings, was reported in Kharkiv.

An educational institution in the Cherkasy region also suffered damage, as noted by regional governor Ihor Taburets. The resilience and effectiveness of Ukraine's air defenses continue to play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of ongoing attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024