Ukraine's Air Defense Successfully Thwarts Russian Drone and Missile Attacks

In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air force claimed to have intercepted 42 drones and one missile launched by Russia. The air defense systems were activated across nine Ukrainian regions, nearly 31 months following Russia's full-scale invasion of the country.

Serhiy Lysak, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, confirmed that one missile was downed over his region, and no injuries were reported. However, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov stated that six individuals were wounded in a Russian strike on Kupiansk, close to the front line. Damage to civilian infrastructure, including a school, kindergarten, and multiple apartment buildings, was reported in Kharkiv.

An educational institution in the Cherkasy region also suffered damage, as noted by regional governor Ihor Taburets. The resilience and effectiveness of Ukraine's air defenses continue to play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of ongoing attacks.

