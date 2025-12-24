Gwalior Hosts Abhyudaya Summit: A Tribute to Vajpayee's Vision
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit' in Gwalior on December 25, commemorating the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The summit will allocate land for Rs 2 lakh crore investments and inaugurate Rs 10,000 crore industrial projects. It aims to promote coordinated development in the state.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is set to grace the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit' in Gwalior on December 25, aligning with Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. The summit will witness the allocation of land for investment proposals valued at Rs 2 lakh crore, confirmed an official on Wednesday.
Shah will spearhead a ground-breaking ceremony and unveil industrial projects worth Rs 10,000 crore. Additionally, there's a possibility of him visiting Vajpayee's ancestral residence at Shinde Ki Chawani in Gwalior, said the official.
Highlighting the integration of sectors like industry, urban development, and tourism, the summit aims to foster comprehensive development, echoing Vajpayee's visionary leadership and its enduring impact on Madhya Pradesh's growth trajectory.
