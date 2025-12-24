Left Menu

Gwalior Hosts Abhyudaya Summit: A Tribute to Vajpayee's Vision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit' in Gwalior on December 25, commemorating the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The summit will allocate land for Rs 2 lakh crore investments and inaugurate Rs 10,000 crore industrial projects. It aims to promote coordinated development in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:11 IST
Gwalior Hosts Abhyudaya Summit: A Tribute to Vajpayee's Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is set to grace the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit' in Gwalior on December 25, aligning with Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. The summit will witness the allocation of land for investment proposals valued at Rs 2 lakh crore, confirmed an official on Wednesday.

Shah will spearhead a ground-breaking ceremony and unveil industrial projects worth Rs 10,000 crore. Additionally, there's a possibility of him visiting Vajpayee's ancestral residence at Shinde Ki Chawani in Gwalior, said the official.

Highlighting the integration of sectors like industry, urban development, and tourism, the summit aims to foster comprehensive development, echoing Vajpayee's visionary leadership and its enduring impact on Madhya Pradesh's growth trajectory.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025