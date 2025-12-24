Delhi's Air Quality Monitoring Network Expands with New Locations

In a significant environmental initiative, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed plans to establish six new air quality monitoring stations across the capital. This expansion, set to include sites such as JNU and IGNOU, aims to bolster the city's capabilities in managing pollution levels more effectively.

Currently, the city hosts 40 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations, operating under different agencies like the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Central Pollution Control Board. This enhancement aligns with guidelines from the Commission for Air Quality Management.

The administration is taking extensive measures, including intensified PUC inspections and the shutdown of polluting industries, to mitigate pollution. Streamlining public transport and controlling dust are also key focuses while open biomass burning incidents are being systematically reduced.