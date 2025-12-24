Left Menu

U.S. Strengthens Global Health Ties with New MoUs

The United States has signed significant global health MoUs with Madagascar, Sierra Leone, Botswana, and Ethiopia, totaling $2.3 billion. These agreements aim to enhance self-reliance in health sectors, with an emphasis on priority diseases. Co-investments from involved nations ensure shared responsibility in health advancements.

Updated: 24-12-2025 20:11 IST
The United States has formalized crucial global health agreements this week by signing new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Madagascar, Sierra Leone, Botswana, and Ethiopia. The total funding from these agreements amounts to nearly $2.3 billion, as announced by the State Department on Tuesday.

The move aligns with the Trump administration's 'America First Global Health Strategy,' which was introduced in September. This strategy aims to foster greater self-reliance in managing health sectors of partner countries, while also addressing key disease threats. Each MoU includes clear benchmarks, timelines, and accountability measures to ensure effective use of U.S. aid.

In addition to the MoUs with the four countries, the announcement also highlighted forthcoming agreements with other nations, including a significant health cooperation memorandum with the Ivory Coast. These collaborations mark a determined shift towards enhancing global health infrastructure while minimizing future dependency on U.S. resources.

