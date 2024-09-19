Left Menu

Kaushalya Logistics Limited Expands Operations with New Depot in Amritsar

Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL) is set to expand its operations with a new depot in Amritsar, Punjab, for JK Cement. The facility will handle 40,000 tons annually, marking KLL's entry into the Punjab market and boosting its logistics capabilities.

Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistics support for cement players, announced a strategic expansion of its operations. The company will open a new depot in Amritsar, Punjab, serving JK Cement, a leading cement manufacturer in India. This move signifies KLL's entry into the Punjab market, enhancing its foothold in the logistics sector.

The Amritsar depot is anticipated to handle around 40,000 tons annually, significantly boosting KLL's network capacity. The facility is slated to become operational within the next 30 days. This expansion highlights KLL's commitment to scaling its services to meet the evolving needs of its clients efficiently and agilely. The company remains focused on delivering excellence and identifying growth opportunities aligned with its mission to provide comprehensive logistics support across India. KLL's new depot exemplifies its dedication to strengthening service capabilities and penetrating new markets.

Commenting on the development, Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director of Kaushalya Logistics Limited, said, "We are pleased to announce the start of operations at our new depot in Amritsar, a significant step in our expansion into Punjab and further strengthening our support for JK Cement. This development underscores our commitment to providing logistics solutions for JK Cement, enhancing its distribution network across northern India. The Amritsar depot will streamline the distribution process, enabling us to deliver faster and more reliable services to support JK Cement's growth and market reach. Aligned with our strategic goal of expanding into new markets, this move underscores our commitment to meeting the industry's evolving demands while driving sustainable growth for the company."

