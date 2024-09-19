Gujarat Aims for $3.5 Trillion Economy with Launch of Surat Economic Region Master Plan

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday unveiled the master plan for the Surat Economic Region (SER), a significant step towards transforming the state into a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047. The initiative is part of NITI Aayog's 'Growth Hub' programme.

Patel highlighted the project's wide-ranging focus beyond traditional industries like chemicals and textiles, extending to sustainable agriculture, information technology, real estate, tourism, and logistics. He emphasized the plan's crucial role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of balanced regional development.

The SER, home to about 1.5 crore people and contributing 25% of Gujarat's GDP, holds untapped tourism and agro-processing potential. The master plan aims to elevate its GDP from $72 billion to $1.3 trillion by 2047, featuring initiatives like world-class trading hubs, luxury tourism, and advanced healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)