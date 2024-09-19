Squirrel Hijacks UK Train, Causes Cancellation

A train in Britain was cancelled after a squirrel refused to disembark, causing significant disruption.

According to Great Western Railway (GWR), the incident took place on Saturday. The 08:54 service from Reading was affected, forcing it to halt before reaching its destination, Gatwick Airport.

Passengers experienced delays as the uncooperative squirrel's antics led to the service's premature termination.

