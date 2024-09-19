Left Menu

Squirrel Hijacks UK Train, Causes Cancellation

A British train was cancelled after a squirrel refused to disembark, causing disruptions on Great Western Railway's Reading to Gatwick Airport service. The incident culminated in the termination of the 08:54 service, leaving passengers stranded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:31 IST
A train in Britain was cancelled after a squirrel refused to disembark, causing significant disruption.

According to Great Western Railway (GWR), the incident took place on Saturday. The 08:54 service from Reading was affected, forcing it to halt before reaching its destination, Gatwick Airport.

Passengers experienced delays as the uncooperative squirrel's antics led to the service's premature termination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

