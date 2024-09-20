Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Economic Data Anticipation

Euro zone government bond yields increased slightly as investors turned attention to upcoming economic data following the Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome. This movement reflects investor optimism regarding rate cuts and inflation control. German and French bond yields experienced slight fluctuations, with key inflation data releases anticipated in the coming weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:52 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Economic Data Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Friday as investors refocused on upcoming economic data, following the Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome.

Risk-sensitive assets saw gains as investors expected further rate cuts and viewed the Fed as nearing victory over inflation, while also steering the U.S. economy towards a soft landing. As usual, yields moved inversely to bond prices.

German 10-year yields rose 0.5 basis points to 2.20%, finishing the week 4.5 bps higher. 'After days of speculation about whether the Fed would deliver a 25 bps or 50 bps cut, the market can now concentrate on macro fundamentals,' stated Rohan Khanna, head of euro rate strategy at Barclays. Upcoming September flash PMIs on Monday will serve as a critical indicator of the region's economic momentum, influencing overall market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024