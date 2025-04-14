Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lifts German Bonds Amid Market Jitters

German government bond yields rose as the U.S. eased tariffs on Chinese electronics, stirring global markets. Analysts, however, anticipate further uncertainty and potential recession. Italian bonds outperformed amid credit rating upgrades, while ECB rate cuts are expected due to continued trade tensions.

The German government bond yields experienced an increase on Monday following the U.S. administration's decision to exempt Chinese electronics from hefty tariffs, alleviating fears about the global economy's outlook.

The exemption offers a temporary relief for tech firms, though President Trump signaled potential future levies. Germany's 10-year yield edged up one basis point to 2.54% after a steep drop on Friday.

While U.S. Treasury yields fell, Italian bonds stood out due to a credit rating upgrade. Analysts predict further ECB rate cuts amid ongoing trade uncertainties.

