Motorola Launches #FlipTheFOMO Campaign: Redefining Gen Z's Mobile Experience

Motorola, a global frontrunner in mobile technology, has launched the #FlipTheFOMO campaign to showcase the Razr 50 flip phone. Aimed at Gen Z, the initiative seeks to transform Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) into moments of creativity and empowerment, blending design and innovation.

Executed by Barcode Entertainment, the campaign leverages social media, notably Instagram, to reach a broad audience. Over 400 creators have adopted the trend, amplifying the Razr 50's unique features through dynamic transitions and original music tracks. A user-generated content contest also invites fans to share their FOMO-flipping moments for a chance to win the Razr 50, boosting engagement.

The Motorola Razr 50 features a 3.6-inch external display, IPX8 underwater protection, and a design combining vegan leather with Gorilla Glass. Lenovo, Motorola's parent company, continues to push the envelope of 'New IT' technologies, heralding a smarter future for everyone. The Razr 50 will be available on Amazon starting September 20, priced at Rs 49,999.

