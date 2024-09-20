Left Menu

Motorola Launches #FlipTheFOMO Campaign: Redefining Gen Z's Mobile Experience

Motorola unveils the #FlipTheFOMO campaign featuring the innovative Razr 50 flip phone. Aimed at transforming Gen Z's FOMO into creativity, the campaign uses social media to engage over 400 creators, highlighting the phone's standout features. The Razr 50 offers a stylish, durable design with advanced functionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:57 IST
Motorola Launches #FlipTheFOMO Campaign: Redefining Gen Z's Mobile Experience
#FlipTheFOMO Campaign. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Motorola, a global frontrunner in mobile technology, has launched the #FlipTheFOMO campaign to showcase the Razr 50 flip phone. Aimed at Gen Z, the initiative seeks to transform Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) into moments of creativity and empowerment, blending design and innovation.

Executed by Barcode Entertainment, the campaign leverages social media, notably Instagram, to reach a broad audience. Over 400 creators have adopted the trend, amplifying the Razr 50's unique features through dynamic transitions and original music tracks. A user-generated content contest also invites fans to share their FOMO-flipping moments for a chance to win the Razr 50, boosting engagement.

The Motorola Razr 50 features a 3.6-inch external display, IPX8 underwater protection, and a design combining vegan leather with Gorilla Glass. Lenovo, Motorola's parent company, continues to push the envelope of 'New IT' technologies, heralding a smarter future for everyone. The Razr 50 will be available on Amazon starting September 20, priced at Rs 49,999.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024