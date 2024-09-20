22-Year-Old Attacks Bus Conductor with Knife in Mumbai Robbery Attempt

A 22-year-old man attacked an on-duty conductor of a civic transport bus with a knife, attempting to snatch his fare collection bag in Mumbai, police reported on Friday.

The incident left conductor Ashok Dagale, 44, with grievous injuries. It occurred at Dharavi in Central Mumbai on Thursday night. The accused, Shaban Khan, was apprehended within four hours post-attack, according to an official.

Khan boarded the BEST bus between 9.05 pm and 9.20 pm at Dharavi, heading towards Vikhroli from Pydhonie, where he tried to seize the conductor's money bag containing fare collections.

Upon Dagale's resistance, Khan attacked him multiple times with a knife, causing serious injuries.

While fleeing the scene, Khan snatched the conductor's mobile phone. Police tracked Khan to Dharavi's Kawale Chawl using CCTV footage, apprehending him and registering a case against him.

