China's Retirement Age Hike: A Necessary Reform Amid Economic Slowdown
China's decision to raise retirement ages is aimed at addressing pension deficits and a shrinking workforce. The aging population, a legacy of the one-child policy, exacerbates these issues. Economists argue more reforms are urgent as the economy slows. The changes have prompted concerns among both older and younger workers.
China's recent policy shift to increase retirement ages is an essential step to address severe pension deficits and a dwindling workforce, economists and demographers assert. As the economy decelerates, these reforms are deemed increasingly urgent.
China's aging demographic is a significant issue, exacerbated by decades of its one-child policy. The nation witnessed only 9 million births last year, and with current fertility rates, its working-age population may plummet by nearly 40% by 2050 from 2010 levels, as per UN forecasts.
The retirement age change, which skipped public consultation, has stirred worries among different age groups while policymakers tackle urban-rural pension disparities and high youth unemployment. Financial pressures loom as China's provincial jurisdictions face pension deficits and the country's basic pension system risks running out of funds by 2035.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Awards Scholarships to 27 Healthcare Students to Boost Rural Health Workforce
Generative AI: Transforming Workforce Capabilities Beyond Existing Skill Sets
China's Export Growth Faces Tariff Hurdles Amid Economic Slowdown
India Aims to Increase Women's Participation in Aviation Workforce to 25% by 2025- Naidu
IEA Revises 2024 Oil Demand Growth Forecast Amid Chinese Economic Slowdown