Left Menu

China's Retirement Age Hike: A Necessary Reform Amid Economic Slowdown

China's decision to raise retirement ages is aimed at addressing pension deficits and a shrinking workforce. The aging population, a legacy of the one-child policy, exacerbates these issues. Economists argue more reforms are urgent as the economy slows. The changes have prompted concerns among both older and younger workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 04:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 04:36 IST
China's Retirement Age Hike: A Necessary Reform Amid Economic Slowdown

China's recent policy shift to increase retirement ages is an essential step to address severe pension deficits and a dwindling workforce, economists and demographers assert. As the economy decelerates, these reforms are deemed increasingly urgent.

China's aging demographic is a significant issue, exacerbated by decades of its one-child policy. The nation witnessed only 9 million births last year, and with current fertility rates, its working-age population may plummet by nearly 40% by 2050 from 2010 levels, as per UN forecasts.

The retirement age change, which skipped public consultation, has stirred worries among different age groups while policymakers tackle urban-rural pension disparities and high youth unemployment. Financial pressures loom as China's provincial jurisdictions face pension deficits and the country's basic pension system risks running out of funds by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024