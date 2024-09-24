China's Retirement Age Hike: A Necessary Reform Amid Economic Slowdown

China's recent policy shift to increase retirement ages is an essential step to address severe pension deficits and a dwindling workforce, economists and demographers assert. As the economy decelerates, these reforms are deemed increasingly urgent.

China's aging demographic is a significant issue, exacerbated by decades of its one-child policy. The nation witnessed only 9 million births last year, and with current fertility rates, its working-age population may plummet by nearly 40% by 2050 from 2010 levels, as per UN forecasts.

The retirement age change, which skipped public consultation, has stirred worries among different age groups while policymakers tackle urban-rural pension disparities and high youth unemployment. Financial pressures loom as China's provincial jurisdictions face pension deficits and the country's basic pension system risks running out of funds by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)