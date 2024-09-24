E-commerce Gears Up for Festive Season with Inventory Boost

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, categories such as footwear, electronic wearables, kitchenware, and home furnishings have witnessed rapid inventory growth, data from e-commerce platform Unicommerce revealed. Brands and retailers are ramping up inventories to meet consumer demand as the festive season nears.

According to the data, inventory levels across various categories have increased notably from June to August 2024. Footwear brands have boosted their inventories by over 55%, while electronic wearables have seen a 33% increase. Kitchenware and home furnishings brands have also prepared, with inventories rising by 30% and 26%, respectively. However, the most significant inventory surge has been in the jewellery and healthy snack categories, with stock levels increasing by over 100% and 75%, respectively, aligning with seasonal shopping trends.

This inventory build-up is essential for ensuring faster deliveries as brands aim to meet service level agreements (SLAs) during the peak festive period when demand and logistics pressures escalate. Kapil Makhija, MD and CEO of Unicommerce, noted, "E-commerce is centerstage as shoppers in India load up their festive carts. Unicommerce's technology provides the capability and extra cushion to support e-commerce companies and retail brands during this period."

The analysis is based on data from Unicommerce's top 80+ clients. The company manages over 8300 warehouses and 2950 omni-enabled stores across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)