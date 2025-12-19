Left Menu

Jharkhand's Financial Leap: New Salary Package MoU With Bank of India

Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, met with top officials of the Bank of India to discuss a new government salary package for state employees. The package, to be finalized soon through a MoU, promises enhanced financial security and benefits like accident insurance for employees, retirees, and contractual workers.

Ranchi | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:59 IST
In a progressive move, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with top Bank of India officials to discuss a governmental salary package on Friday.

The talks centered around finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding next week, which promises to improve the financial security and welfare of state employees.

The MoU, once formalized, will offer state employees, retirees, and contract workers a host of banking benefits, including accident insurance, boosting the state's commitment to a supportive work environment.

