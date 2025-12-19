Peru's Growth Projection: Central Bank Sees Stronger 2026

Peru's central bank has revised its economic growth forecast for 2026, raising the expectation from 2.9% to 3.0%.

The bank also maintained a steady growth outlook for 2027, projecting another 3.0% increase, reinforcing confidence in sustained economic progress.

Furthermore, the bank's latest inflation report predicts that inflation rates will stay within the target range, forecasting 1.5% in 2025 and 2.0% over the next two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)