Peru's Growth Projection: Central Bank Sees Stronger 2026
Peru's central bank has revised its economic growth forecast for 2026 from 2.9% to 3.0%. The bank also expects growth to continue at 3.0% in 2027. Additionally, the latest inflation report predicts inflation to remain within the target range, with annual rates of 1.5% in 2025 and 2.0% in the following years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:59 IST
- Country:
- Peru
Peru's central bank has revised its economic growth forecast for 2026, raising the expectation from 2.9% to 3.0%.
The bank also maintained a steady growth outlook for 2027, projecting another 3.0% increase, reinforcing confidence in sustained economic progress.
Furthermore, the bank's latest inflation report predicts that inflation rates will stay within the target range, forecasting 1.5% in 2025 and 2.0% over the next two years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Colombia Proposes Emergency Economic Decree to Bolster 2026 Budget
Bank of England Unveils 2026 Gilt Sales Schedule
Toprankers-Legal Edge Sets New Benchmark in CLAT 2026
Tourism Ministry to Launch City MICE Bureaus in 2026 to Boost Global Competitiveness
Nepal Amends Election Ordinance for 2026 HoR Elections