IIT-Kharagpur and Google Forge New Alliances in Education and Technology
IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai to discuss collaborative initiatives during his US visit. The dialogue focused on advancing educational and research efforts with a global impact. Pichai expressed support for these efforts, highlighting technology's role in fostering societal progress.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic meeting at Google's headquarters, IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty engaged with alumnus and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to discuss pioneering educational and research initiatives aimed at global impact.
The discussions underscored the transformative potential of technology as a force for inclusive growth and societal advancement. Pichai expressed full support for the proposed initiatives, which align with shared goals of innovation and scalability.
Chakraborty was joined by notable IIT-Kharagpur alumni, including Asoke Deysarkar and Arjun Malhotra, who contributed to the forward-thinking dialogue. Pichai fondly recalled his time at the institute, agreeing to consider a visit to IIT-Kharagpur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
