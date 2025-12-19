IIT-Kharagpur and Google Forge New Alliances in Education and Technology

In a strategic meeting at Google's headquarters, IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty engaged with alumnus and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to discuss pioneering educational and research initiatives aimed at global impact.

The discussions underscored the transformative potential of technology as a force for inclusive growth and societal advancement. Pichai expressed full support for the proposed initiatives, which align with shared goals of innovation and scalability.

Chakraborty was joined by notable IIT-Kharagpur alumni, including Asoke Deysarkar and Arjun Malhotra, who contributed to the forward-thinking dialogue. Pichai fondly recalled his time at the institute, agreeing to consider a visit to IIT-Kharagpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)