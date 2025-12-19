Punjab Slashes Cooperative Societies Registration Fees

The Punjab government announced a major reduction in registration fees for new agriculture, dairy, and fisheries cooperative societies. The fee, initially set at Rs 10,000, has now been scaled back to just Rs 1,000, according to an official spokesperson.

This strategic reduction is expected to facilitate the formation of cooperative societies across the state, providing a significant boost to small and marginal farmers who might have been deterred by the previous cost burden. The initiative is anticipated to foster increased collaboration among producers, empowering them to organize and enhance their market access.

The decision underscores the government's dedication to promoting cooperative institutions as vital components of rural economic development. By lowering entry barriers, the move is set to support rural livelihoods and expand farmers' opportunities to join the organized marketing platforms, thereby uplifting the rural economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)