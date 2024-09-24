HomeTriangle Expands to Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar, Boosting Indian Home Services Sector
HomeTriangle, a key player in India's home services sector, has expanded to Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar, adding to its current presence in 23 cities. This move aims to meet the growing demand for home services in urbanizing markets, supporting local professionals and driving industry standards.
- Country:
- India
HomeTriangle, a prominent entity in India's home services market, announced its expansion to Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar. With this strategic move, the company aims to address the burgeoning demand for reliable home services in these rapidly urbanizing cities.
Now operating in 23 cities, HomeTriangle expects to generate 3-5% of its revenue from these new markets within the first six months. Founded in 2015, HomeTriangle has been instrumental in connecting local professionals with homeowners, thereby uplifting skilled workers across India through a comprehensive range of services.
CEO Saritha Shivarudraiah remarked, 'Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar offer significant growth opportunities. Our expansion signifies our dedication to delivering high-quality services tailored to these vibrant communities.' Additionally, Founder Ramesh Chincholi emphasized their vision to lead in the home services sector, leveraging AI-driven technology and an extensive service portfolio. The company also plans to introduce specialized services, further positioning itself as a versatile home solutions provider.
HomeTriangle's growth strategy is bolstered by innovative cloud platforms and AI technologies, ensuring seamless service matching and enhanced customer experiences. As the demand for flexible home services grows, HomeTriangle is committed to setting high industry standards, fostering competition, and embracing smart and eco-friendly trends.
