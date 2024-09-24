Left Menu

Massive Flight Cancellations Hit Beirut Airport

Over 30 flights to and from Beirut were cancelled on Tuesday, including 15 outgoing and 29 incoming flights from airlines such as Qatar Airways and Turkish Airways, as per Rafic Hariri International Airport's website.

Updated: 24-09-2024 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

