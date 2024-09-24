Massive Flight Cancellations Hit Beirut Airport
Over 30 flights to and from Beirut were cancelled on Tuesday, including 15 outgoing and 29 incoming flights from airlines such as Qatar Airways and Turkish Airways, as per Rafic Hariri International Airport's website.
Beirut
- Lebanon
