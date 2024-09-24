Adani's Giant Stride: AGEL and AESL Join Global Net Zero Alliance

Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL) have taken a significant step by joining the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA). This international coalition, established at COP28, operates under the guidance of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions, aiming to drive global cooperation in renewable energy and clean energy solutions.

AGEL is recognized as India's largest renewable energy company, with AESL being the country's largest private power transmission entity. Both companies are committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, aligning with India's broader energy transition goals. AGEL has announced its aim to deliver 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, contributing 10 percent of India's non-fossil fuel energy target.

AESL is making significant moves to enhance grid reliability for renewable energy transmission, aiming for a 72.7 percent reduction in direct emissions by 2030. It is advancing vital infrastructure projects like a USD 1 billion high-voltage direct current (HVDC) line to ensure uninterrupted renewable energy supply to Mumbai. This ambitious commitment underscores Adani's leading role in the energy sector.

