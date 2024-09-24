Left Menu

Adani's Giant Stride: AGEL and AESL Join Global Net Zero Alliance

Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL) have joined the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA), a global coalition aimed at advancing renewable energy and grid development. Both companies target Net Zero by 2050 and have ambitious plans for expanding renewable energy and enhancing grid reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:09 IST
Adani's Giant Stride: AGEL and AESL Join Global Net Zero Alliance
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL) have taken a significant step by joining the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA). This international coalition, established at COP28, operates under the guidance of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions, aiming to drive global cooperation in renewable energy and clean energy solutions.

AGEL is recognized as India's largest renewable energy company, with AESL being the country's largest private power transmission entity. Both companies are committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, aligning with India's broader energy transition goals. AGEL has announced its aim to deliver 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, contributing 10 percent of India's non-fossil fuel energy target.

AESL is making significant moves to enhance grid reliability for renewable energy transmission, aiming for a 72.7 percent reduction in direct emissions by 2030. It is advancing vital infrastructure projects like a USD 1 billion high-voltage direct current (HVDC) line to ensure uninterrupted renewable energy supply to Mumbai. This ambitious commitment underscores Adani's leading role in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024