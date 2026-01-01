IREDA Reports Significant Growth in Renewable Energy Financing

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) announced a remarkable 44% growth in loan disbursements, totaling Rs 24,903 crore from April to December 2025. This growth is a significant leap from the Rs 17,236 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The agency also revealed that loan sanctions rose to Rs 40,100 crore, a 29% increase over the previous year's Rs 31,087 crore. The growing figures underscore IREDA's strengthening position in the renewable energy financing sector.

With a loan book of Rs 87,975 crore as of December 31, 2025, reflecting a 28% increase, IREDA continues to play a crucial role in India's green energy push. 'Our expanding loan book reflects IREDA's critical role in enabling India's green energy growth,' said Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA.