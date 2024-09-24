Left Menu

Charity Event Brings Joy and Hope to Orphanage in India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and CARE Pharma Medical hosted a charity event at the Madarasa Arabia Ikram-ul-Hasan Orphanage. Volunteers and 30 children shared a day filled with essential supplies, sports equipment, and fun activities, creating lasting memories and emotional connections.

IYDF and CARE Pharma Medical Bring Hope and Support to Orphans: Spreading Love for a Brighter Future. Image Credit: ANI
India, September 24: The Madarasa Arabia Ikram-ul-Hasan Orphanage became a hub of joy and hope as the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), supported by CARE Pharma Medical, conducted a heartwarming charity event. Volunteers ensured that 30 children spent the afternoon receiving essential supplies and engaging in various joyful activities.

The event distributed educational materials, sports equipment, and food to the children, who received school kits containing bags, notebooks, drawing pads, and other essentials. The provision of sports gear like badminton sets and cricket equipment encouraged physical activity. The children also enjoyed an array of nutritious snacks, enhancing both their emotional and physical well-being.

Volunteers organized poetry recitations, obstacle races, and football relays, creating an energetic and fun-filled atmosphere. The interactions allowed children to momentarily escape their daily challenges. Volunteers expressed heartfelt reflections on the impactful day, highlighting how small acts of kindness can significantly change lives. Organiser Billahamar Fahad Bin Nasar praised the collective efforts and pledged ongoing support for IYDF's initiatives.

The event's success was thanks to CARE Pharma Medical's generous support, demonstrating their dedication to social responsibility and improving children's lives. This collaboration embodied a celebration of love and hope, setting a strong foundation for future efforts to support underprivileged children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

