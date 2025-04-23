SA Mobilizes Over 200,000 Volunteers to Combat Pollution Nationwide

In a remarkable demonstration of civic engagement and environmental stewardship, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has joined forces with municipalities, Plastics SA, and civil society organisations to combat pollution in both urban and coastal environments across South Africa. Since September 2024, this collaborative campaign has rallied more than 200,000 volunteers—many of them youth—in a sweeping cleanup operation that has made a profound impact on communities and ecosystems alike.

Mobilizing Masses for Meaningful Impact

Backed by over 800,000 donated cleanup bags, the national effort has reached diverse areas including beaches, riverbanks, roadsides, and inland neighborhoods. The objective? To tackle pollution at its source and foster environments that support public health, human dignity, and local livelihoods.

A particularly significant event under this initiative was the International Coastal Cleanup South Africa, where 4,852 dedicated volunteers—about 50% of whom were children—scoured a staggering 778.7 kilometers of the nation’s coastline. Their collective efforts yielded 26,265 bags of waste, weighing a total of 111.85 tonnes.

Revealing the Face of Pollution

The data gathered from the cleanup efforts offers a sobering view into the state of pollution affecting South African coastlines. Among the most frequently collected items were:

Plastic pieces – 92,756 items

Foam fragments – 46,284 items

Food wrappers – 17,637 items

These statistics are more than just numbers—they reveal how everyday consumption and disposal habits have far-reaching effects on the environment. Additionally, volunteers encountered unusual and concerning items such as a mattress, a toilet, and even a deceased chicken, illustrating the complex and often shocking nature of pollution.

A Message from the Minister

Dr. Dion George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, praised the campaign and its volunteers, emphasizing the significance of each action taken toward environmental restoration:

“Every bag of waste removed, every river or beach cleaned, is a step toward a healthier, more equitable South Africa. We salute our volunteers and local heroes, who are making this vision a reality.”

He further highlighted the leadership role of young people in driving the environmental movement:

“Our youth, in particular, are leading the charge, showing that environmental stewardship is a shared responsibility.”

Strategic Partnerships Fueling Progress

The DFFE has credited its strong partnerships with local municipalities and industry players such as Plastics SA for enabling the scope and scale of these initiatives. By aligning goals across government, civil society, and the private sector, the department has successfully created a movement rooted in collective ownership and sustainability.

Looking Ahead: Monitoring Producer Responsibility

In addition to its cleanup campaigns, the DFFE is also conducting a detailed review of the 2024 annual reports from Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes. These schemes cover sectors including:

Paper and packaging

Lighting

Electronics

Insights from these reviews will be featured in the department’s upcoming 2024/25 annual report, providing transparency on industry compliance and highlighting further opportunities for waste reduction and recycling.

Get Involved

For those interested in contributing to or learning more about ongoing environmental campaigns, detailed information and resources are available on the official platform: www.cleanupandrecycle.co.za