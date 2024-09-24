Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets Amid Rising Tensions

Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, causing significant casualties. Hezbollah retaliated by attacking Israeli military facilities, heightening fears of a wider regional conflict. The clashes follow a year of ongoing hostilities and have led to significant civilian displacement and international alarm.

Updated: 24-09-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 14:31 IST
Israel carried out extensive airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, killing nearly 500 people and forcing tens of thousands to flee. The military actions have raised the specter of a full-blown conflict in a region already beset by violence.

In response, Hezbollah launched several rocket attacks on Israeli military facilities, targeting an explosives factory and the Megiddo airfield. The group, backed by Iran, has been increasingly active along the northern Israeli border, mirroring the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The heightened tensions have led to numerous international flight cancellations and regional leaders calling for a de-escalation. The United Nations and the Group of Seven major democracies have expressed concern over the risk of a broader conflict that could destabilize the Middle East.

