Amazon India's Festive Season Readiness Amidst Competition and Compliance

Amazon India is preparing for a significant festive season, aiming to exceed last year's demand. Vice President Abhinav Singh emphasized the company's commitment to India's long-term market potential, compliance with laws, and improving logistics. Amid rising competition, Amazon maintains its focus on customer experience and expanding its seller network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon India is gearing up for a promising festive season, with expectations to outdo last year's demand due to positive consumer sentiments, as per Vice President of Operations, Abhinav Singh.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Singh discussed India as a long-term opportunity for Amazon, its competitive landscape, and denied allegations of deep discounts, emphasizing that the marketplace does not dictate seller pricing. He refrained from commenting on the ongoing anti-trust investigation by the CCI but reaffirmed Amazon's adherence to compliance standards.

Amazon India is enhancing its logistics network and fulfillment centers to speed up deliveries and facilitate sellers. Ahead of the festive season, over 110,000 seasonal jobs have been created to meet customer demand. The company has also partnered with Indian Railways to expedite package movement, marking a 15-fold increase since their collaboration began five years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

