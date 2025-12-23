Left Menu

Delhi High Court Shields Sunil Gavaskar's Personality Rights Amid Digital Misuse

The Delhi High Court has safeguarded former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's personality rights by restraining the unauthorized commercial use of his name and images by various websites and platforms. This decision aims to curb the misuse of his likeness through AI and deepfake technology and mandates the removal of offensive content online.

Updated: 23-12-2025 14:00 IST
Sunil Gavaskar
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken action to protect the personality rights of former cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar. On Tuesday, the court issued a restraining order against multiple websites and online platforms that have been exploiting Gavaskar's name and imagery for commercial purposes without proper consent.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora also addressed the misuse of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and deepfake technology. The court demanded the immediate takedown of certain inappropriate content, setting a deadline of 72 hours for the removal. Should the websites fail to comply, social media intermediaries are ordered to step in and remove the content.

Gavaskar had initially approached the court seeking such protection, mirroring similar actions by other public figures including Bollywood celebrities and renowned personalities. This case highlights the growing importance of protecting individual personality rights in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

