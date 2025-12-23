Delhi High Court Shields Sunil Gavaskar's Personality Rights Amid Digital Misuse

The Delhi High Court has taken action to protect the personality rights of former cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar. On Tuesday, the court issued a restraining order against multiple websites and online platforms that have been exploiting Gavaskar's name and imagery for commercial purposes without proper consent.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora also addressed the misuse of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and deepfake technology. The court demanded the immediate takedown of certain inappropriate content, setting a deadline of 72 hours for the removal. Should the websites fail to comply, social media intermediaries are ordered to step in and remove the content.

Gavaskar had initially approached the court seeking such protection, mirroring similar actions by other public figures including Bollywood celebrities and renowned personalities. This case highlights the growing importance of protecting individual personality rights in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)