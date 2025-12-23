Step into Toyland: Surreal Global's Magical World of Christmas Unveiled

Mumbai, December 23, 2025: Surreal Global has unveiled the latest edition of its annual 'World of Christmas' event at Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The event, running until December 28, adopts a Toyland theme featuring immersive designs, interactive zones, and family-centric festive experiences.

Originally conceptualized in 2018, World of Christmas is tailored for Indian urban audiences and has solidified its status as an annual highlight at this venue since 2022. Each edition builds on the last in scale and engagement, introduced by Surreal Global to create memorable festive moments.

This year's highlights include an Animatronic Reindeer Barn, Santa's Grotto, arcade games, and a 'Letter to Santa' station. Daily parades animate the venue, complemented by a winter market offering festive comfort food and pop-up retail experiences. Rahul Soni, Founder of Surreal Global, emphasized their focus on evolving the property into a signature Mumbai event.

