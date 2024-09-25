IYDF and SEM Thrive Bring Joy and Support to Aadarana Home Orphanage

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with SEM Thrive to host a poignant charity event at Aadarana Home orphanage in Hyderabad. This heartwarming event brought critical supplies and delightful entertainment to 100 children, featuring magic shows, comedy performances, and health check-ups.

Volunteers, under the leadership of Punoju Chaitanya, came together to create an unforgettable day for the children. Essential items like rice, chili peppers, Upma Rava, books, Godhuma Rava, and cooking oil were distributed to improve their daily lives and enhance their educational experience.

Among the highlights were a mesmerizing magic show and an interactive comedy performance that filled the room with laughter. Additionally, heartfelt health check-ups ensured the children's well-being. The event was a resounding success, offering both practical aid and emotional support, and paving the way for future initiatives to support underprivileged children.

(With inputs from agencies.)