IYDF and SEM Thrive Bring Joy and Support to Aadarana Home Orphanage

The International Youth Development Foundation and SEM Thrive organized a charity event at Aadarana Home orphanage in Hyderabad, India, providing essential supplies, entertainment, and health check-ups to 100 children. The initiative aimed to offer both material support and emotional comfort to the children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:12 IST
IYDF and SEM Thrive Bring Joy and Care to Children at Aadarana Home in Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with SEM Thrive to host a poignant charity event at Aadarana Home orphanage in Hyderabad. This heartwarming event brought critical supplies and delightful entertainment to 100 children, featuring magic shows, comedy performances, and health check-ups.

Volunteers, under the leadership of Punoju Chaitanya, came together to create an unforgettable day for the children. Essential items like rice, chili peppers, Upma Rava, books, Godhuma Rava, and cooking oil were distributed to improve their daily lives and enhance their educational experience.

Among the highlights were a mesmerizing magic show and an interactive comedy performance that filled the room with laughter. Additionally, heartfelt health check-ups ensured the children's well-being. The event was a resounding success, offering both practical aid and emotional support, and paving the way for future initiatives to support underprivileged children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

