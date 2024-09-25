Six Men Die in Tragic Highway Crash Near Ulundurpet
Six men tragically lost their lives when their van crashed into a roadside tree on a busy highway near Ulundurpet. Initial police reports suggest the driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the road.
Six men were killed instantly on Wednesday after their van collided with a roadside tree on a busy national highway near Ulundurpet, police reported.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver fell asleep, causing the vehicle to stray off the road and hit the tree, Thirunavalur police stated. All six occupants of the van were men. The accident caused a temporary traffic pile-up on the highway.
