Left Menu

Six Men Die in Tragic Highway Crash Near Ulundurpet

Six men tragically lost their lives when their van crashed into a roadside tree on a busy highway near Ulundurpet. Initial police reports suggest the driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:42 IST
Six Men Die in Tragic Highway Crash Near Ulundurpet
Represtative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six men were killed instantly on Wednesday after their van collided with a roadside tree on a busy national highway near Ulundurpet, police reported.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver fell asleep, causing the vehicle to stray off the road and hit the tree, Thirunavalur police stated. All six occupants of the van were men. The accident caused a temporary traffic pile-up on the highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024