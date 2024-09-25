Praveg Limited Wins Prestigious Contract for Managing Bhungas in Gujarat

Praveg Limited, a leading provider of eco-responsible luxury resorts in India, has secured a pivotal contract from the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat. The agreement allows Praveg to operate, maintain, and manage 30 traditional Bhungas in Dhordo, aligning with its strategy of offering culturally authentic, sustainable hospitality solutions.

The five-year contract will augment Praveg's current portfolio, which includes luxury tents, by adding unique, eco-friendly accommodations. The traditional mud huts, native to the Kutch region, are expected to boost occupancy rates and pre-sales, thus reinforcing Praveg's reputation for high-end, sustainable tourism.

The contract not only strengthens the company's ties with government entities but also offers new opportunities for innovation within the hospitality sector. Praveg Chairman Vishnu Patel stated that the partnership with the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat aligns with the company's mission to promote eco-friendly, culturally authentic hospitality while preserving the natural ecosystem of the Kutch region.

