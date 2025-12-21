Daring Capture of Gang-affiliated Sharpshooter in Kutch

In a decisive operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Kutch East police succeeded in arresting Vikas, also known as Golu Sheoran, a notorious sharpshooter from the Rohit Godara-Naveen Boxer gang, officials confirmed on Sunday. The apprehension took place in Rapar town, Kutch district, following precise intelligence on his whereabouts.

The ATS press release revealed that Sheoran is actively involved with the gang, which has been implicated in numerous violent crimes across north India. Most notably, Sheoran is accused of participating in the murder of Lavjeet inside a Bhiwani, Haryana court on September 4, where he, along with accomplices, used weapons provided by Rohit Godara.

Post the crime, Sheoran and others went into hiding on gang leaders' orders, seeking refuge in Rapar. Police also detained Dinkesh alias Kali Garg, accused of sheltering Sheoran. Both suspects have been transferred to the Haryana Special Task Force for further legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)