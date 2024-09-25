Punjab Government Ensures Hassle-Free Paddy Procurement for Farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reaffirmed on Wednesday that the state government is fully committed to procuring every single grain from local farmers.

Presiding over a meeting focused on paddy procurement arrangements, Mann outlined a comprehensive mechanism aimed at guaranteeing immediate payments directly to farmers' bank accounts.

He assured that the state will facilitate smooth, hassle-free grain procurement to prevent any inconvenience for farmers.

An interaction also took place with the Punjab Rice Millers Association, during which Mann assured them that their concerns would be communicated to the Union government.

He contacted the Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister, pressing for intervention to secure adequate storage space for rice, thus ensuring seamless procurement for the upcoming Kharif Marketing Season 2024-25.

Mann pointed out that limited storage capacity from the Food Corporation of India has impeded rice deliveries for the current KMS 2023-24.

In a positive development, the Union government has approved a Cash Credit Limit of Rs 41,339.81 crore for Punjab, dedicated to paddy procurement efforts.

