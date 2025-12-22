Left Menu

Tensions Rise as US Eyes Greenland: Denmark's Sovereignty Stressed

Denmark insists on respecting its territorial sovereignty after the US eyes Greenland, appointing a special envoy. Greenland welcomes cooperation, asserting its autonomy. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen plans to meet with the US ambassador in response, emphasizing the need for mutual respect.

The Danish government has expressed strong opposition to recent US moves concerning Greenland, emphasizing its territorial integrity. This comes after President Donald Trump appointed a special envoy to the semi-autonomous region, which Denmark maintains as part of its kingdom.

Greenland, open to international cooperation, has reinforced its stance on self-determination. Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen stated on social media that external involvement should respect the territory's values and sovereignty.

In response to the US overtures, which include previous discussions of potential control over Greenland, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has signaled diplomatic actions, including summoning the US ambassador for discussions, reiterating Denmark's sovereignty over its Arctic possessions.

