Thailand Tops Indians' New Year Travel List, Vietnam's Appeal Soars
Thailand has become the leading destination for Indians during the New Year, surpassing the UAE. Vietnam is gaining popularity as a travel spot. There's a shift towards premium accommodations. Goa, Jaipur, and Udaipur are the top domestic spots. E-visa accessibility boosts India's outbound travel enthusiasm.
Thailand has climbed to the top spot among international destinations for Indian travelers this New Year, edging out the UAE, according to data from MakeMyTrip. The travel platform noted a significant uptick in bookings for Thailand, reflecting a broader trend of increased international travel.
Vietnam has also seen a surge in popularity, rising from seventh place in 2024 to become one of the four most-booked international destinations this period. The shift is attributed to the convenience of e-visa and visa-free access, which encourages more Indians to explore overseas.
Domestically, Goa, Jaipur, and Udaipur remain the favorites. The willingness of travelers to spend more on premium accommodations is evident, as the Rs 5,000–7,500 per night category experiences growth. This trend underscores a growing demand for luxury and spiritually fulfilling travel experiences.
