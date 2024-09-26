Left Menu

Central Banks Tread Cautiously in Post-Pandemic Rate Cut Era

Central banks globally are cutting interest rates, but the extent and duration of this easing cycle remain uncertain due to higher underlying rates post-pandemic. Policymakers from the Federal Reserve, ECB, and Bank of England agree that the 'neutral' rate is likely higher than before, requiring careful monitoring of economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:34 IST
Central Banks Tread Cautiously in Post-Pandemic Rate Cut Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Central banks worldwide are cautiously navigating interest rate cuts, with a real-time experiment underway that scrutinizes changes in the global financial landscape since the pandemic. Crucially, higher underlying rates might make this easing cycle short-lived.

The Federal Reserve's recent half-point rate cut joins initiatives already in motion at the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. Analysts credit these moves for enabling China's significant stimulus without impacting local currency values. However, policymakers remain uncertain how long and how far this easing will continue, as they grapple with higher rates needed to manage inflation and economic growth compared to the ultra-low rates pre-pandemic.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other officials admit they cannot pinpoint the 'neutral' rate to stabilize the economy outside of observing real-world effects. The post-pandemic economic environment, shaped by demographic and productivity trends, suggests a more complex path ahead for monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024