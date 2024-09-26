AP CM's Plans for 20 Lakh Jobs Through Skill Training

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to devise comprehensive plans to generate 20 lakh jobs and other employment opportunities.

In a review meeting covering the departments of Skill Training, MSMEs, and Industries, Naidu emphasized the importance of matching human resources with industry needs through specific skill training programs.

Naidu also highlighted the potential for large-scale employment through skill development, urging an emphasis on work-from-home opportunities via a hybrid model.

He instructed officials to establish training centers with the assistance of multinational companies and explore employment avenues in flood-affected regions, as locals have requested job provisions in these areas.

The CM stressed that better results could be obtained by providing opportunities in rural areas, where many residents prefer to stay for various reasons.

Naidu called for a joint effort between the government and private sector, directing officials to create an actionable plan for generating employment and job opportunities.

