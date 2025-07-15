Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

On the third day of his Dubai visit, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in pivotal discussions with senior officials from DP World and Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) concerning the ambitious 'Bharat Mart' project. This initiative aims to bridge India's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with international markets through enhanced logistical frameworks.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasized Bharat Mart as a 'gateway to global trade,' highlighting its role in providing direct market access for Indian products, including food processing, agriculture, and handicrafts, to the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Scheduled to commence operations in 2026, Bharat Mart will catalyze India's 'Local to Global' policy and span 2.7 million square feet within JAFZA, Dubai. The project broke ground in February 2024, laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The development, spearheaded by DP World, will feature over 1,500 showrooms, cutting-edge warehouses, and office spaces. Bharat Mart promises to fortify India's standing in global trade by facilitating effortless export of high-quality products. Furthermore, the upcoming DP World rail terminal in Madhya Pradesh and the Ujjain-Nagda route will significantly bolster supply capabilities to Bharat Mart. DP World, a logistics giant, operates globally, with keen interest in investing in infrastructure within Madhya Pradesh, in line with the state's logistical expansion plans.

