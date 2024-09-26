Left Menu

Major Stake Divestitures by Gulf Oil and Cube Highways Reshape Market Dynamics

Gulf Oil International Mauritius Inc. sold a 4% stake in Gulf Oil Lubricants India for over Rs 263 crores, reducing its holding to 67.8%. Buyers included top mutual funds and insurance companies. Cube Highways Trust also sold 1.16 crore units for Rs 139 crore. Both transactions impact market dynamics significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:46 IST
Major Stake Divestitures by Gulf Oil and Cube Highways Reshape Market Dynamics
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant market move, Gulf Oil International Mauritius Inc. divested a 4% stake in Gulf Oil Lubricants India, generating over Rs 263 crore through open market transactions.

Data from the BSE revealed that Gulf Oil International Mauritius Inc. sold 19,50,000 shares, accounting for a 3.96% stake, at an average price of Rs 1,351 per share. This transaction lowered the company's holding to 67.8% from 71.76%.

Prominent buyers included UTI Mutual Fund (MF), ITI MF, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, JM Financial MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Axis Securities, and Societe Generale. Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants India dipped 4.88%, closing at Rs 1,370.95 each on the BSE.

Additionally, Cube Highways and Infrastructure II sold 1.16 crore units, or a 0.9% stake, in Cube Highways Trust for a little over Rs 139 crore. The units were sold at an average price of Rs 120 each. Cube Highways Trust, a major toll road operator, saw its unit price remain flat at Rs 120 on the BSE. The transactions mark notable changes in market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024