DHL Express to Hike Parcel Delivery Charges by 6.9% in India from January 2025

Logistics giant DHL Express has announced an average price increase of 6.9% for parcel deliveries in India, effective January 1, 2025.

The company explained that this adjustment is part of its annual global strategy, which accounts for inflation, currency fluctuations, and administrative costs arising from regulatory and security measures.

R S Subramanian, senior vice-president for South Asia at DHL Express, stated that the company remains dedicated to offering consistent and reliable services worldwide, despite the challenges posed by geopolitical and supply chain issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)