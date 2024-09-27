Left Menu

DHL Express to Hike Parcel Delivery Charges by 6.9% in India from January 2025

DHL Express announced a price increase of 6.9% for parcel deliveries in India effective January 1, 2025. This hike is part of an annual global adjustment considering inflation, currency fluctuations, and regulatory costs. DHL Express emphasizes its commitment to providing reliable services amidst geopolitical and supply chain disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:35 IST
DHL Express to Hike Parcel Delivery Charges by 6.9% in India from January 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Logistics giant DHL Express has announced an average price increase of 6.9% for parcel deliveries in India, effective January 1, 2025.

The company explained that this adjustment is part of its annual global strategy, which accounts for inflation, currency fluctuations, and administrative costs arising from regulatory and security measures.

R S Subramanian, senior vice-president for South Asia at DHL Express, stated that the company remains dedicated to offering consistent and reliable services worldwide, despite the challenges posed by geopolitical and supply chain issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024