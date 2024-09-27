DHL Express to Hike Parcel Delivery Charges by 6.9% in India from January 2025
DHL Express announced a price increase of 6.9% for parcel deliveries in India effective January 1, 2025. This hike is part of an annual global adjustment considering inflation, currency fluctuations, and regulatory costs. DHL Express emphasizes its commitment to providing reliable services amidst geopolitical and supply chain disruptions.
Logistics giant DHL Express has announced an average price increase of 6.9% for parcel deliveries in India, effective January 1, 2025.
The company explained that this adjustment is part of its annual global strategy, which accounts for inflation, currency fluctuations, and administrative costs arising from regulatory and security measures.
R S Subramanian, senior vice-president for South Asia at DHL Express, stated that the company remains dedicated to offering consistent and reliable services worldwide, despite the challenges posed by geopolitical and supply chain issues.
