SeQuent Scientific and Viyash Lifesciences Announce Merger to Lead Global Animal Health Market

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

SeQuent Scientific and Viyash Lifesciences announced a merger deal on Friday with ambitions to dominate the global animal health market.

Leveraging Viyash's operational capabilities, the merger aims to significantly enhance the entity's scale, deepen research and development (R&D) capabilities, and strengthen the supply chain. This will position the combined entity as a leading player in the high-growth pharmaceutical markets, according to a joint statement from the companies.

The merger will provide a more robust financial profile, bolster R&D talent, and increase the number of USFDA approved manufacturing facilities, creating a strong operating backbone to better serve customers.

SeQuent MD and CEO Rajaram Narayanan emphasized the importance of scaling up product development and R&D to capture market opportunities and maintain leadership in the animal health sector.

The merger is pending customary statutory and regulatory approvals, including from shareholders, stock exchanges, the Competition Commission of India, and the National Company Law Tribunal.

Following the merger's effectiveness, all Viyash shareholders will receive SeQuent shares at a ratio of 56 shares of SeQuent for every 100 shares of Viyash, based on the swap ratio. These new shares will be traded on NSE and BSE.

Viyash Chairman and CEO Haribabu Bodepudi stated that the merger combines complementary businesses committed to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering top-tier solutions to their customers.

