Granules India gets USFDA tentative nod for generic ADHD treatment tablets

Granules India Ltd on Thursday said its arm Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its generic amphetamine extended-release tablets indicated for treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, with eligibility of 180-day exclusivity.

The tentative approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Amphetamine extended-release tablets in strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg, Granules India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

These are the generic equivalent of DYANAVEL XR, it added.

''The Granules ANDA has been determined to be eligible for 180-day exclusivity by the FDA, reinforcing its growing capabilities in developing and commercialising complex and differentiated generic products for the US market,'' the company said.

The product is indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and has an estimated market size of USD 41 million, it added.

''Having a product that is eligible for 180-day exclusivity, Granules strongly validates our long-term strategy of building a differentiated portfolio of complex generics. It also reinforces our commitment to strengthening our presence in the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic space while enhancing value creation in the US generics market,'' Granules India Chairman & Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

Granules had previously received a tentative approval on December 22, 2025 for amphetamine extended release orally disintegrating tablets in strengths of 3.1 mg, 6.3 mg, 9.4 mg, 12.5 mg, 15.7 mg, and 18.8 mg, also used for the treatment of ADHD.

