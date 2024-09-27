Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Talk: Bold Claims Amid Economic Skepticism

Donald Trump is pushing tariffs as the solution to America's economic issues, proposing steep taxes on imports to boost jobs, lower prices, and even promote peace. However, economists warn that these measures could harm the U.S. economy and increase consumer costs. The Biden administration maintains some of Trump's tariffs but dismisses his latest proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:23 IST
Donald Trump Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump has identified what he sees as an all-purpose fix for what ails America: Slap huge new tariffs on foreign goods entering the United States.

The former president and current Republican nominee asserts that tariffs — basically import taxes — will create more factory jobs, shrink the federal deficit, lower food prices and allow the government to subsidize childcare.

He even says tariffs can promote world peace. “Tariffs are the greatest thing ever invented,'' Trump said this month in Flint, Michigan.

