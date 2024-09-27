Left Menu

Spreading Smiles: IYDF's Charitable Event at Aurangabad Orphanage

The International Youth Development Foundation hosted a charitable event at Cidco N-4 Orphanage in Aurangabad, providing 35 children with essential supplies and a memorable day filled with games and a warm dinner. The initiative aimed to foster hope and growth among orphaned children while highlighting the importance of societal support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:23 IST
Illuminating the Future with Care: Volunteers Warm the Hearts of Children. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Shobhana Shikshan Sanstha, organized a heartwarming event at Cidco N-4 Orphanage in Aurangabad on September 22, 2024. The event aimed to provide essential living and educational supplies to 35 children, fostering a sense of care and hope among them.

Leading the initiative, Rahul Prabhakar Magare and a team of 18 enthusiastic volunteers engaged the children through interactive activities, games, and a communal dinner. The head of the orphanage, Sarpate, expressed deep gratitude for the support, emphasizing its importance in the children's development.

The volunteers distributed items including sports kits, notebooks, lunchboxes, and hygiene products, along with food supplies. The event not only enhanced the children's living conditions but also boosted their confidence and life skills. IYDF and Shobhana Shikshan Sanstha plan to continue their joint efforts to support more children in need.

