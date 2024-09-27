Spreading Smiles: IYDF's Charitable Event at Aurangabad Orphanage

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Shobhana Shikshan Sanstha, organized a heartwarming event at Cidco N-4 Orphanage in Aurangabad on September 22, 2024. The event aimed to provide essential living and educational supplies to 35 children, fostering a sense of care and hope among them.

Leading the initiative, Rahul Prabhakar Magare and a team of 18 enthusiastic volunteers engaged the children through interactive activities, games, and a communal dinner. The head of the orphanage, Sarpate, expressed deep gratitude for the support, emphasizing its importance in the children's development.

The volunteers distributed items including sports kits, notebooks, lunchboxes, and hygiene products, along with food supplies. The event not only enhanced the children's living conditions but also boosted their confidence and life skills. IYDF and Shobhana Shikshan Sanstha plan to continue their joint efforts to support more children in need.

