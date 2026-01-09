Tamil Nadu's Vision: 'Tell Us Your Dream' Initiative Launched

In an effort to enhance citizen involvement in governance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin introduced the 'Tell Us Your Dream' initiative on Friday. The program aims to collect aspirations from across the state to inform future development plans.

This initiative, launched at Padianallur in the Ponneri taluk, emphasizes the importance of aligning governance with the dreams of its people, particularly focusing on youth and rural households. Stalin reiterated that fulfilling these dreams is the cornerstone of effective governance.

Stalin recalled completing 404 out of 505 pledges from the 2021 Assembly election, despite financial challenges. He underscored that engaging with public aspirations is essential to achieving the Dravidian model of democracy, vowing to make these dreams a reality by 2030.

