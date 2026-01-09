BJP and AIADMK: Seat-Sharing Talks Remain Cordial Amid Political Strategy

The BJP and AIADMK conducted amiable seat-sharing talks, intending to finalize seat distribution at a later date, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran revealed.

High expectations hovered over the meeting between Nagenthran and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, following a dismal election outcome for the BJP in 2021 when it won only four out of 20 contested seats. AIADMK had secured 66 of the 191 seats they contested but lost their decade-long governance to DMK.

Nagenthran mentioned upcoming discussions involving Prime Minister Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, with locations like Chennai or Madurai under consideration for his rally. Regarding collaboration with Premalatha Vijayakanth's DMDK, Nagenthran stated the decision ultimately lies with them.