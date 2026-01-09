Tragedy in the Himalayas: Himachal Bus Disaster Claims 13 Lives
A bus accident in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh claimed 13 lives after the vehicle veered off the road, plunging into a deep gorge. Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu have both expressed condolences, with financial aid announced for victims' families. Authorities are investigating the accident's cause.
A devastating bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district has resulted in the deaths of thirteen individuals, police have confirmed. The tragedy occurred when a private bus, carrying 40 passengers from Shimla to Kupvi, careened off the road and plunged into a 500-foot ravine.
In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended their condolences, with Modi announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each deceased's kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Local authorities and BJP leaders have also expressed their grief and are providing aid to those affected.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting the bus might have lost traction due to road frost. Videos on social media depict local residents bravely aiding in rescue efforts alongside police and medical teams.