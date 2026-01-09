Dutch Politics: Navigating Minority Rule

In the Netherlands, leaders from three parties—D66, Christian Democrats, and VVD—are in talks to establish a minority cabinet. This approach departs from the usual majority coalition governments.

The proposed coalition would control 66 seats in the 150-seat parliament. Leaders aim to secure additional backing from other parties for policy support.

This development arises from challenges in assembling a majority due to the diverse political landscape, exacerbated post-election by refusals to partner with populist Geert Wilders and opposition parties with conflicting views.

(With inputs from agencies.)