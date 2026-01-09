Dutch Politics: Navigating Minority Rule
In the Netherlands, political leaders are negotiating to form a minority government comprising the centrist D66 party, conservative Christian Democrats, and right-wing VVD. This coalition, unusual in Dutch polity, would adopt a flexible policy approach, seeking external support to ensure governance amidst a fragmented political environment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:37 IST
In the Netherlands, leaders from three parties—D66, Christian Democrats, and VVD—are in talks to establish a minority cabinet. This approach departs from the usual majority coalition governments.
The proposed coalition would control 66 seats in the 150-seat parliament. Leaders aim to secure additional backing from other parties for policy support.
This development arises from challenges in assembling a majority due to the diverse political landscape, exacerbated post-election by refusals to partner with populist Geert Wilders and opposition parties with conflicting views.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands
- government
- coalition
- minority
- cabinet
- political
- negotiations
- D66
- VVD
- Christian Democrats
ALSO READ
Netherlands Navigates Uncharted Waters with Minority Cabinet Formation
I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent
Top Headlines from Delhi High Court: Political Parties, School Fees, Air Purifiers, and Legal Challenges
Assembly Uproar: Video, FIR, and Political Turmoil in Delhi
Justice for Zubeen Garg: Assam Cabinet Appoints Special Prosecutors Team