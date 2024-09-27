IYDF and JK Tax Consultancy Light Up Shah-I-Jeelan Orphanage with Charity Event

In a touching display of community spirit, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with JK Tax Consultancy to hold a charity event on September 22 at the Shah-I-Jeelan Orphanage in Soura Srinagar, India. The event, aimed at uplifting the lives of 50 orphans, was a day filled with essential supplies, entertainment, and emotional support.

Led by Mr. Mudasir Shaban, the collaborative effort saw volunteers from both organizations working tirelessly to not only meet the material needs of the children but also to offer emotional care. The volunteers, including Moin, Noor UL Azhar, Abid, Ahmad, Farman, Sajad Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad, and Amir Ahmad, distributed a variety of items such as stationery, books, sports equipment, and food supplies. Enthralling the children with games of football and cricket, the day was marked by laughter and newly formed bonds.

The head of the orphanage, Mr. Azhar, expressed profound gratitude for the gesture. He noted that the event didn't just bring material gifts but also invaluable emotional support. The children experienced a rare day of fun and interactive learning, thanks to a range of activities including quizzes and sports, which encouraged critical thinking and teamwork. Volunteers and organizers vowed to continue their efforts, aiming to provide sustained support for the children's educational and emotional development.

