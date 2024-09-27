Asian Development Bank Approves $2M Grant for Typhoon Yagi Relief in Vietnam

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $2 million grant to aid the Government of Vietnam in providing emergency and humanitarian services to residents impacted by Super Typhoon Yagi, which struck the northern region of the country on September 7.

Shantanu Chakraborty, ADB Country Director for Vietnam, praised the government's and people's prompt response to the devastation caused by the typhoon. "ADB’s grant will support wider government efforts to deliver immediate humanitarian relief. We are also committed to collaborating with the government on post-disaster recovery in the affected provinces to build back better and enhance resilience, which is vital in the face of increasing natural hazards," he stated.

This grant is sourced from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, which provides assistance to ADB’s developing member countries that face major disasters due to natural hazards.

Typhoon Yagi, identified as the most powerful typhoon to impact Vietnam in decades, has resulted in significant casualties and destruction. As of September 24, reports indicate that 337 individuals have either died or gone missing, and 1,935 others have sustained injuries, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority. The typhoon, along with subsequent flooding and landslides, wreaked havoc across 26 provinces, affecting approximately 37 million people. Initial estimates suggest economic losses in the northern region may reach around $2.6 billion.

In response to the disaster, ADB has been collaborating with other development partners to assess the need for assistance in the impacted provinces. The emergency assistance aims to ensure that individuals in disaster-stricken areas can access essential medical and social services and resources to rebuild their lives and livelihoods. ADB plans to work closely with the government and other development partners to deliver humanitarian aid in accordance with the United Nations Resident Coordinator Disaster Response Plan.